Spain lose dramatic U21 European Championship final against England

Spain have lost out in the UEFA U21 European Championship final as England sealed their first title in the competition since 1984.

La Roja were aiming to win a record seventh U21 European title in Batumi but the Young Lions edged over the line in a controversial showdown in Georgia.

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones deflected home Cole Palmer’s free kick to put England ahead at half time as Spain struggled to find a breakthrough.

Santi Denia’s side threw everything at England in the second period and they were handed a perfect chance to send the tie into extra time.

However, captain Abel Ruiz was denied from the penalty spot by James Trafford deep into added time, as Denia’s charges eventually lost out.

James Trafford saves Abel Ruiz's 97th minute penalty, before denying Aimar on the rebound!

The tie ended with more drama as Morgan Gibbs White and Antonio Blanco were sent off in the dying seconds with England coach Ashley Cole dismissed at half time.

