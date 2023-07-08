Sergio Gomez proud of ‘incredible’ Spain after U21 Euro final defeat

Spain U21 star Sergio Gomez is proud of his teammates despite their frustration at losing the U21 European Championship final.

La Roja lost out to England in Batumi as the Young Lions won the tournament for the first time since 1984 with a 1-0 victory.

Santi Denia’s side created chances throughout the game, but they were unable to find a way past an England team that did not concede a goal throughout the tournament.

Captain Abel Ruiz was denied from the penalty spot in added time as England sealed the trophy in dramatic style.

James Trafford is the hero! 🦸 He saves Abel Ruiz's 97th minute penalty, before denying Aimar on the rebound! 🎥 @C4Sportpic.twitter.com/TQYDUfNdOJ — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) July 8, 2023

Gomez was visibly annoyed after the game, as he secured the joint Golden Boot award with Ruiz and Ukraine’s Heorhiy Sudakov, but he called on the team to recover.

Congratulations to Sergio Gomez on being crowned 2023 #U21EURO joint top-scorer with three goals. 🇪🇸👏 📸 @dansheldonsport pic.twitter.com/piCn2h615U — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) July 8, 2023

“I’m proud of the work the team has done, this group is incredible. We had the chance to tie the game, but congratulations to England, who had a great tournament,” as per reports from Marca.

“They were lucky to score from the free kick. We tried to score in every possible way and it’s a pity the penalty didn’t go in.”

Gomez has been granted an extended summer break by Manchester City and he will rejoin the Premier League champions for preseason training at the end of July.

Spain will start their qualification campaign for the 2025 tournament in September with games against Malta and Scotland.

Images via Getty Images