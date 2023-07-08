Real Madrid to await PSG’s next move on Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid will wait for an update from Paris Saint-Germain before making a move for Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has consistently stated his preference to stay at PSG for the 2023/24 season and fulfil the final year of his contract in the French capital.

However, his decision not to activate an extension clause has changed the club’s stance over his future, with speculation growing over their next step.

Mbappe’s current deal expires at the end of June 2024, but a clause to extend that by 12 months needs to be activated before August this year, and the France captain has declined to do so.

PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has since claimed the club will Mbappe if there is a danger of a free transfer exit in 2024.

Los Blancos remain the frontrunners to sign Mbappe, although their preference is to complete a free move in 2024, to avoid paying PSG’s €200m asking price.

As per reports from ESPN, Real Madrid are determined not to make the same mistake as they did in 2022, where Mbappe infamously chose to stay in Paris, and they will not put forward an offer before PSG reach out.