Real Betis transfer window analysis – what have Real Betis done and what do they need to do?

In: Ayoze Perez (free)

Loan returns: Loren Moron (Las Palmas), Rober Gonzalez (Alaves), Raul Garcia (Mirandes)

Out: Joaquin (retired), Victor Ruiz (free), Edgar Gonzalez (Almeria)

Summary so far: Manuel Pellegrini has renewed his deal until 2025, which ensures the glue holding this whole thing together is in place. Real Betis do possess a squad with plenty of quality in it, but this operation is so finely balanced, in terms of finances and squad infrastructure, that the lac of money to invest is beginning to look a little precarious. When Nabil Fekir went down injured, and Sergio Canales missed a number of games through suspension last season, Pellegrini ensured that the wheels didn’t come off.

Ramon Planes is in as the new sporting director, and it remains to be seen what changes he would like to make – although you can expect him to try and get younger. Last season Ayoze Perez was decent if unspectacular – 4 goals and 2 assists in 21 games perhaps wasn’t the production that corresponded to some of the glowing praise he has received within the club, but he was a useful addition. With resources spread so thinly, you can’t be too unhappy with a player of his quality on a free transfer.

Joaquin is obviously the major loss. He was still really quite useful off the bench as a creative force, but in terms of leadership, atmosphere and cohesion, there will never be another like him. After diminishing impact, Victor Ruiz has been allowed to leave, while Edgar Gonzalez has also moved to Almeria. Edgar Gonzalez is not without flaws, and probably a little way behind German Pezzella and Luiz Felipe in terms of quality at this stage in his career, but at 26, he is coming into his prime. Making 25 starts last season, it’s not an insignificant loss.

Key Need: The short answer to both this and the next section is depth, but in particular in central defence. As mentioned above, Edgar and Ruiz are out the door, leaving just Felipe and Pezzella as natural central defenders. None of their full-backs are natural candidates to cover inside, Paul Akouokou and Guido Rodriguez have filled in their at times, but you would say they need at least two for a season that once again involves the exhausting Europa League.

If we’re being picky, then a ball-playing central defender would be handy too. That is no longer a rare stone these days, but both Felipe and Pezzella are closer to the old school than the new – something that is advantageous in lots of ways, but not when you’re trying to escape a high press. Someone who can find Sergio Canales in midfield without the Cantabrian dropping close to the defence would be handy.

Beneath the Surface: This could have gone in various directions, there is talk of Marc Roca strengthening the midfield (ahead of exits?), and if they were a little more flush for cash, you would perhaps suggest Betis should invest in a young forward, with both Borja Iglesias and Willian Jose now 31.

Their supply line is looking a little less sure than it has in a while though. Canales can be pushed into a wider role, Juanmi, Ayoze, Luiz Enrique, Rodri, Aitor Ruibal and youngster Juan Cruz can all play on the flanks too, but quantity isn’t everything. None of those options right now are reliable. Enrique is the closest to spectacular but still inconsistent, while Juanmi and Ayoze both seem a long way from the best versions of themselves. Finding a reliable winger who can deliver crosses would be a tonic for Pellegrini, Iglesias and the ghost of Alex Moreno. Both 23, Juan Miranda and Abner Vinicius are both good projects, but will take some time before they provide the output that Moreno did.