Real Betis targeting Manchester United defender Eric Bailly

Real Betis are considering a move for Manchester United’s forgotten man Eric Bailly.

Los Verdiblancos have been busy so far in the summer transfer window with Manuel Pellegrini already agreeing a free transfer deal to retain Ayoze Perez.

However, the Chilean coach is looking at wider squad reinforcements, ahead of a Europa League campaign in the coming months.

Defence is a key area Pellegrini is looking to bolster and Ivory Coast international Bailly is an option with his future uncertain at United.

Bailly spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Marseille and United are willing to offload him as part of their ongoing squad revamp.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Real Betis have added Bailly to their list of defensive targets, but they still considering other centre backs at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

United are likely to demand around £8m for the former Villarreal defender if Real Betis make a formal move for the 29-year-old.