PSG confirm Lee Kang-in transfer

Paris Saint-Germain have continued their summer rebuild with a move for Lee Kang-in.

Luis Enrique’s arrival in Paris has triggered a string of confirmed transfer deals at the Parc des Princes with Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio arriving on free transfers.

Striker Hugo Ekitike has made his loan move from Stade Reims into a permanent deal with Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte completing a switch from Sporting Lisbon.

Welcome, Lee Kang-In… or should we say 환영합니다 😍🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/cSXcODurYo — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) July 8, 2023

A move for Lee is a bold deal from the Parisians as they held off competition from Atletico Madrid to secure the South Korean attacker.

The first words from our signing Lee Kang-In. 🎙🔴🔵#WelcomeLeeKangIn https://t.co/mc3wbywrk1 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 8, 2023

Lee is expected to play a key role in Enrique’s plans next season after registering six goals and six assists in La Liga action in 2022/23.

Enrique will continue to strengthen his squad in the weeks ahead with doubts over Kylian Mbappe’s future as the PSG hierarchy maintain their stance over securing a transfer fee for their talisman if he rejects a contract extension.