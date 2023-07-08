Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy want to sell Kylian Mbappe now amid Real Madrid interest

Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has been a major talking point over the last few weeks, with the French international having recently confirmed his intention to leave as a free agent next summer.

PSG, who are determined to not allow Mbappe to leave for free, want him to sign a new contract, and they have given him a couple of weeks to do so. If he fails to comply, he will be transfer-listed by the French champions.

Relations between PSG and Mbappe have drastically deteriorated over the last few weeks, and the club’s hierarchy are furious with their star asset. According to Santi Aouna (via MadridXtra), they are desperate to sell him as soon as possible.

🚨🗣️ @Santi_J_FM: “I told you directly and then reported it. The Kylian Mbappe case does not have a NEW update even if others say, because neither club has made the first step. The clear part is that Doha want Kylian SOLD as soon as possible.” @MadridXtra pic.twitter.com/3MweqTPAMI — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 8, 2023

Real Madrid are very attentive to Mbappe’s situation at PSG. They have been planning to sign him for free next summer, although their plans could change if he is put on the market now. The player himself believes that he will join by the end of the transfer window.