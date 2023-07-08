Juventus offered chance to sign two central defenders from Barcelona

As a result of their very poor financial position, Barcelona will be required to make significant player sales this summer if they are to be able to register all of their new signings.

However, they have found it tough to do this, with only Samuel Umtiti, who had his contract terminated after a mutual agreement, having left so far. This is despite several players being transfer-listed by the club.

Two players that Barcelona want to move on this summer is Eric Garcia and Clement Lenglet. Following the arrival of Inigo Martinez, both are not in Xavi Hernandez’s plans for next season, so they will look to be sold.

According to Rudy Galleti (via Sport), Barcelona have offered both Garcia and Lenglet to Juventus. The Italian giants are looking to sign a new central defender this summer, and the Blaugrana will hope that they opt for one of their players.

The situation is becoming desperate for Barcelona. They have really tried to sell some of their fringe players over the last few weeks, and they will be hoping for success in this possible arrangement with Juventus.

Image via EFE/Manuel Lorenzo