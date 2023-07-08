Joao Felix only wants PSG move from Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix only has one destination in mind if he leaves Atletico Madrid this summer with Paris Saint-Germain his chosen option.

Felix has failed to retain a regular spot in Diego Simeone’s plans, since his 2019 arrival from Benfica, with the 23-year-old joining Chelsea, on a six month loan deal in January.

Despite impressive flashes of form at Stamford Bridge, the previous managerial upheaval was not a stable environment for the Portugual international, and they opted against a permanent switch.

Atletico club president Enrique Cerezo previously hinted a willingness to keep Felix in Madrid in 2023/24, and the player himself will stay, if he cannot agree a move to Paris.

As per reports from Diario AS, Felix has decided against a Premier League return, with PSG the only team he is interested in joining ahead of the new season.

The presence of Luis Enrique is another positive for Felix but PSG will need to resolve Kylian Mbappe’s future before making a potential bid.