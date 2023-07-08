Interest building in Renan Lodi, Brazilian defender “will definitely leave” Atletico Madrid this summer

Having signed Javi Galan earlier this week, Atletico Madrid now have three first team left backs in their squad: Galan, Reinildo Mandava and Renan Lodi. However, it is only the first two that are expected to be at Los Colchoneros by the end of the summer.

Lodi, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, is out of favour with Diego Simeone, and despite having returned to Atletico for the start of pre-season, he will be on his way again this summer, according to Relevo.

Forest, along with Bournemouth, Benfica and a handful of Italian teams, are interesting in signing Lodi this summer, although the report states that Marseille, currently managed by Marcelino, are the latest side to enter the race.

Atletico Madrid are asking for €15-20m in order to sell Lodi this summer, and given the growing interest in his services, they will be confident of securing this sort of price.