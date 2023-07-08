Girona announce signing of former Manchester United and Bayern Munich veteran on free transfer

After a very promising first season back in LaLiga, Girona are looking to continue their upwards trajectory ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Catalan side, under the guidance of head coach Michel Sanchez, finished 10th last season, narrowly missing out on qualifying for the Europa Conference League, which will surely be their goal for next season.

While they have lost a number of important players, including loanees Rodrigo Riquelme, Taty Castellanos and Ivan Martin, Girona are still on course to have a positive transfer window. Having already signed Paulo Gazzaniga on a permanent basis, they have now completed a deal for Daley Blind.

Blind, who has previously played for Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Ajax, has been a free agent ever since leaving the German champions at the end of last season. The deal is a major coup for the Catalan club.

Blind has penned a two-year deal at Girona, and he will hope that he can help them towards their goals for next season.

Image via Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports