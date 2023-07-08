Everton miss out on signing Almeria’s star striker as deal “worth more than €20m” agreed with Serie A outfit

Last summer, Almeria lost Umar Sadiq, with the Nigerian international joining fellow LaLiga side Real Sociedad. His replacement was El Bilal Toure, who arrived from Ligue 1’s Stade de Reims.

Toure had a fine first season in Spanish football, scoring seven goals and adding two assists as Almeria narrowly avoided relegation from LaLiga.

Unfortunately for Los Rojiblancos, they are set to lose their star striker for the second successive summer, with L’Equipe reporting that Toure is close to joining Almeria. The Malian international will sign a five-year contract at the Serie A side.

Everton had been very interested in signing Toure, with Almeria CEO Mohamed El Assy having confirmed that they made a bid for the 21-year-old. However, it now appears that they will miss out on signing him.

Almeria will net “more than €20m”, which will be a significant amount of money that can then be re-invested back into Victor Moreno’s first team squad.