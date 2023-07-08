Diego Simeone won’t leave Atletico Madrid this summer after turning down offer from Saudi Arabia

Since taking the reins back in 2011, Diego Simeone has revolutionised Atletico Madrid in the modern era. Los Colchoneros had struggled before his arrival, but they now regularly challenge at the top of the LaLiga table.

Irrespective of when Simeone decides to leave Atletico, he will go down as a legend of the club, and rightly so. However, that departure could be fairly soon, as his current contract expires at the end of next season.

Simeone was offered the chance to leave even sooner – this summer, to be precise – as Marca had reported that Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli submitted a very lucrative contract proposal to Simeone.

Fortunately for Atletico, Cholo has turned down the offer (according to ESPN), and is now set to remain at the club for the 2023-24 season at the very least, which will be music to the ears of Rojiblancos all across the world.

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to get back in the title race next season, and with Simeone at the helm, they will certainly have a good chance of doing so.