David de Gea confirms Manchester United exit

David de Dea has confirmed his exit from Manchester United after 12 years at Old Trafford.

The experienced goal keeper saw his contract in Manchester expire at the end of June with United opting against extending it by 12 months.

De Gea remained as No.1 under Erik ten Hag last season, but the Dutch manager has been on the hunt for a replacement, as de Gea said farewell.

I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters. I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible… pic.twitter.com/6R7ezOEf1E — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 8, 2023

The 32-year-old is expected to complete a move to a new club in the coming days but the chances of a possible return to Spain are slim.

The former Atletico Madrid star is rumoured to be on the radar of two clubs in Saudi Arabia and a switch to the Middle East looks to be his most likely option in 2023.

United are working on a deal to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan with Brentford’s David Raya highlighted as a back up choice to the Cameroonian.