Barcelona will not have Vitor Roque available for first half of 2023-24 season

Over the last few weeks, Barcelona have made significant advances in their deal with Athletico Paranaense for Vitor Roque, with an agreement having now been reached.

The 18-year-old will Barcelona’s third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez from Manchester City and Athletic Club respectively. However, unlike these two, Roque won’t be available for the first half of the 2023-24 season.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Paranaense have agreed to let Roque stay at the Brazilian side for the remainder of their season, meaning that he will not join his new club until January.

More on Vitor Roque. Barcelona and Athl Paranaense agreed on Brazilian talent to join in January 2024. 🔵🔴🇧🇷 Barça will try to anticipate deal but it’s not easy. 💸 All parties confirm that final package to complete the deal will be higher than €45m discussed one month ago. pic.twitter.com/RiT0Tg1g4O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2023

Barcelona had hoped to be able to register Roque this summer, allowing him to join immediately, but their poor financial situation has meant that they will be kept waiting to use the Brazilian international.

Roque has been in excellent form for Paranaense this year, so it is good for Barcelona that he can continue his development there. However, Xavi Hernandez would have dearly loved to use the teenager himself for the first half of next season.