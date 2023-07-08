Barcelona to confirm Brazilian wonderkid as third summer signing today

It has been a fast start to the summer transfer window for Barcelona. Having already confirmed the signing of Ilkay Gundogan last month, they announced Inigo Martinez as their second arrival earlier this week.

Business is far from over in Catalonia, and they are set to finalise their third signing of the summer – Vitor Roque. According to MD, the 18-year-old forward will be announced by Barcelona on Saturday.

Barcelona have been working on a deal for Roque for much of the last six months, and significant progress has been made in recent weeks. It means that they will have the possibility to announce the signing of the Brazilian international in the extremely near future.

Barcelona could pay Athletico Paranaense up to €61m as part of the deal for Roque, who will not join his new club until January, instead seeing out the remainder of the Brazilian league season. Nevertheless, it is a very exciting signing for the reigning LaLiga champions.

Image via Breno Babu/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wir