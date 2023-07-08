Barcelona have completed €45m Vitor Roque deal after full agreement with Athletico Paranaense

Barcelona have been very active in the transfer market this summer, having already completed the free transfers of Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez from Manchester City and Athletic Club respectively.

The LaLiga champions are far from finished when it comes to new signings, and they have now completed their third of the transfer window. According to Matteo Moretto, the deal to sign Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense has now been completed, with just official confirmation to come.

Barcelona will pay €45m for Roque – €35m fixed fee and €10m add-ons – with the Brazilian international penning a six-year deal at his new club. He will act as a backup to Robert Lewandowski initially, but he will look to push for the starting spot in Xavi Hernandez’s side.

The only question remaining regards whether Roque will join Barcelona now or in January. Registration issues have meant a deal is more likely to happen in the winter, although club officials are working on bringing in their latest signing this summer.