Barcelona handed major boost as leading La Masia youngster set to sign five-year contract

Barcelona pride themselves on having one of the best youth academies in world football. La Masia has produced several world class players, including Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.

Gavi will hope to follow in their footsteps, as will Lamine Yamal. The latter became the youngster ever player to play in a competitive match for Barcelona last season after he came off the bench against Real Betis.

Yamal, who is only 15, is very highly regarded within Barcelona, who believe that he can go on to become a superstar. Luckily for them, he will continue this development in Catalonia, with MD reporting that the youngster will sign a five-year contract later this month.

Yamal turns 16 on Thursday (13/07), and he will be eligible to sign a professional contract from this date. He will do so at Barcelona, much to the delights of club officials at the LaLiga champions.

Xavi Hernandez is intending to take Yamal on Barcelona’s pre-season tour of the US, where he will be given the chance to gain more first team experience. For the 2023-24 season, he is likely to be involved in the first team again, as well as for Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic.