Arsenal renew their interest in Barcelona right-back target worth €10m

Earlier this week, Xavi Hernandez confirmed his desire to sign a new right-back this summer, with only Jules Kounde as a realistic option at present for next season.

However, as a result of their poor financial standing, many of their options have been ruled out due to lack of funds. As such, their leading target is Ivan Fresneda, who is expected to leave Real Valladolid this summer following their relegation from LaLiga.

Deco held talks with Fresneda’s representatives this week, although a deal is not believed to be a priority at this time. As a result, Barcelona are no longer in pole position, with MD reporting that Arsenal have leapfrogged them in the race to sign the highly-rated teenager.

Arsenal were very interested in signing Fresneda back in January, although their interest had fizzled out in subsequent months. However, they are appear to be back in a race that includes AC Milan and Juventus, as well as Barcelona.

Fresneda has a €20m release clause in his Real Valladolid contract, although La Pucela are believed to be willing to sell him for half of that amount. If Barcelona are to sign the 18-year-old this summer, they may need to make their move soon.

