Analysis: Xavi outlines reason for chasing ‘unfashionable’ transfer Oriol Romeu

Barcelona are working on a deal to resign Girona midfield lynchpin Oriol Romeu as part of an unexpected move by Xavi.

The La Blaugrana head coach was firm in his post season assessment that a midfield pivot replacement for Sergio Busquets was a crucial summer objective.

Following initial links with Real Sociedad schemer Martin Zubimeni, Xavi has changed his target list, with the Basque midfielder staying in San Sebastian.

Ilkay Gundogan’s free transfer arrival will add vital experience to the Barcelona engine room but the German international is not a No.6.

Romeu has emerged on Xavi’s radar as a contingency choice but the 31-year-old is unlikely to get pulses racing with his combative style.

The former Barcelona youth player returned to Catalonia last summer, after opting to leave Premier League side Southampton, ahead of the 2022/23 season.

He played 33 La Liga games at Girona last season as a key part of their 10th place league finish.

Despite not grabbing many headlines, Romeu was fourth in the list of blocks from La Liga midfielders in 2022/23, and top for his rate of successful take ons (83%) across midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues.

The ability to quickly snuff out opposition attacks with a key block, before a threat can develop, was a key aspect of Busquets’ game and Romeu can offer some cover in that area.

Despite not always looking to cover too much ground, his statistics show a clear ability to break through opposition midfield presses, and get his team higher up the pitch.

Romeu is not a direct, or comparable replacement for Busquets, but he can offer grit and versatility to Xavi’s young team.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Xavi has reiterated his desire to get a deal completed quickly, with sporting director Deco tasked with finalising an agreement with Girona, before the squad leave on their preseason tour of the USA.