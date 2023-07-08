Analysis: Why Real Madrid should be doing everything to hijack Barcelona’s move for Ivan Fresneda

It has been a very busy start to the summer transfer window for Real Madrid. Having already signed Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu Mato, they also added Arda Guler to their ranks earlier this week.

Guler had looked like joining Barcelona for much of the last two weeks, but a late swoop for Real Madrid ensured that it would be them that the Turkish teenage sensation is playing for next season.

Real Madrid pipping Barcelona to the signing of exciting young talents has been a recurring trend in recent years, and unfortunately for the Blaugrana, it may not be stopping any time soon.

This is because Adrian Sanchez has reported that Real Madrid are looking to open talks with the representatives of Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda.

Contado ayer en el podcast de @mas_que_pelotas El Real Madrid ha sondeado en las últimas semanas al entorno de IVAN FRESNEDA. #FCBlive #FCBarcelona #mercato pic.twitter.com/wg7BvIZugu — ᴀᴅʀɪᴀ́ɴ sᴀ́ɴᴄʜᴇᴢ (@_AdrianSnchz) July 7, 2023

Fresneda had a very good breakthrough season for La Pucela in 2022-23, although he was unable to stop them from avoiding relegation to the second tier of Spanish football. As a result of this, the 18-year-old is available for only €20m.

Barcelona held talks with Fresneda’s agent earlier this week, although they are unlikely to make a move in the near future. This has allowed Arsenal to take pole position in the race to secure the Spanish U19 international’s signature, although Real Madrid will hope to pip both to signing him.

Right-back is an area that Real Madrid are struggling in. Dani Carvajal had a very poor 2022-23 campaign, although club officials are prepared to stick by him ahead of next season. The veteran defender has Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Odriozola backing him up, neither of which are good enough to regularly start.

Fresneda is already a good right-back, and he is able to contribute in both defence and attack. He would be an ideal backup to Carvajal, as he is someone that can push him for the regular starting spot.

Under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, Fresneda will be able to continue his promising development. He has all the tools to be Real Madrid’s right-back for the next 10+ years, which is a policy that Florentino Perez tends to take when eyeing up new signings.

With Belllingham, Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo already in their ranks, adding Fresneda will allow Real Madrid to have a strong youth core in their first team squad, something that the rest of Europe, and especially teams in Spain, should be very fearful of.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid press ahead with plans to sign Fresneda. If they do, given their pull and seemingly endless finances, both Barcelona and Arsenal will surely fear losing that race.

Image via Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images