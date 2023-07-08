Alvaro Odriozola closing in on Real Sociedad return

Alvaro Odriozola is close to completing a summer return to Real Sociedad.

Odriozola has played a bit part role in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans at Real Madrid in the last 12 months with the 27-year-old making just three La Liga appearances last season.

The Basque full back has never been a first choice pick at Los Blancos, following his 2018 move from San Sebastian, with loan spells at Bayern Munich and Fiorentina failing to change his status in Madrid.

With his contract running until 2024, Real Madrid still want to bring in a transfer fee for him, despite their willingness to let him leave.

As per reports from Diario AS, the versatile defender is on the verge of a move back to La Real, on a three year contract.

La Real were initially pushing for a free transfer, but Real Madrid are standing their ground over a deal, as talks continue between the two clubs this month.