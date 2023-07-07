Number one option to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid revealed

Carlo Ancelotti’s departure from Real Madrid next summer at the end of his contract seems like a foregone conclusion, which gives President Florentino Perez and the board a full year to consider who would be best to replace him.

The Italian coach has agreed to take over the Brazilian national team in 2024, according to the CBF, and thus the speculation begins on who might be Ancelotti’s successor.

The usual suspect is Zinedine Zidane, who has been back to Real Madrid twice as manager, but nobody appears to rule out a third spell. Meanwhile Raul Gonzalez has impressed with his work at Real Madrid Castilla, and with Julian Nagelsmann available for the first time since he was contacted about the position several years ago, he may also be in the frame.

However according to Christian Falk in Germany, there is one option ahead of the rest. He told Caught Offside that Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso holds the best hand currently.

“We believe Xabi Alonso is the number one option to replace Carlo Ancelotti in 2024.”

“There were also ideas this summer but he’s very clear in this position. He told Leverkusen he won’t leave this summer because he knows that he’s still new and he won’t put the club in this situation.”

“But in 2024, there would be no excuse if Real Madrid are asking for him. Of course, he’s interested and Leverkusen knows that there will be the possibility of Real Madrid coming in for him. I think at the moment he is one of the biggest solutions and has the best chance to get this job.”

Alonso first took his dip into management with the under-19 side at Real Madrid, before returning to boyhood club Real Sociedad to win promotion with their B team to the second division for the first time in over 60 years. Taking over Leverkusen second-bottom of the table, he managed to guide them to a sixth-place finish in the Bundesliga, as well as reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League.

So far Alonso’s track record in management is hugely impressive, and fans of the teams he is in charge of have been greatly enamoured with the football his sides play. Alonso has been tipped to make waves in management, and there is no bigger place to do so than the Santiago Bernabeu.