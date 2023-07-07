Kylian Mbappe three club destination list confirmed – report

The list of clubs Kylian Mbappe could join in 2023 is reportedly set at three according to renowned football agent Bruno Satin.

Mbappe had looked set to remain at Paris Saint-Germain for the 2023/24 season as per his wish to honour his current contract in the French capital.

However, the picture has changed significantly in recent days, with the PSG hierarchy angered by his refusal to activate an extension clause to 2025.

Mbape’s current deal expires in 2024, with the added year only a valid option if a deal is reached before the end of July, with PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi claiming they will sell him if there is a danger of a free transfer exit in 2024.

Real Madrid remain the frontrunners to sign Mbappe, but they want to hold out until 2024, with PSG likely to demand €200m for the France captain.

As per an interview with L’Equipe, Satin believes Real Madrid’s only rivals for Mbappe will come from the Premier League, via mega-rich duo Manchester City and Newcastle.

“It’s difficult to put a price on Mbappe. A normal cub, that’s not a club-state, will not pay €200m”, he said.

“In my opinion, only Man City, Newcastle and Real Madrid can pay his transfer fee. His real price is between €100m and €150m, with bonuses that could reach almost €200m.

“However, I only see Real Madrid as a real candidate. English clubs will not have it, they can pay for his signing but they do not give salaries like the one he has in Paris.”

Mbappe is currently on holiday in Cameroon and confirmed he is not focusing on anything other than his summer break.