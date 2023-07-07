Atletico Madrid

Cesar Azpilicueta reveals Diego Simeone’s role in Atletico Madrid transfer

Cesar Azpilicueta has pinpointed Diego Simeone as crucial in his decision to join Atletico Madrid on a one-year deal.

The Spanish veteran confirmed his intention to leave Chelsea, after 11 seasons at the club, including four as Blues captain.

However, with his role set to reduce in 2023/24, Azpilicueta reached an agreement with the Premier League giants to end his contract early, with 12 months still to run on it.

The 33-year-old will add experience to Simeone’s squad and he looks tailormade for what the Argentinian will want from his new full back in the next 12 months.

Azpilicueta spoke of his delight at returning to Spain, after leaving Osasuna for Marseille in 2010, before moving to Chelsea in 2012.

“I’m very happy to be here, thanks everyone who made my arrival possible. My first few hours have been great and I’m looking forward to getting started,” he said.

“When I spoke with Simeone I felt it was the best move for me to come to Atletico.”

“I’m a player who never demands to play in a position, I come to help with my experience to achieve the objectives. When I play in different positions I always try to keep improving and I will do that until the last day of my career.”

Atletico are back in preseason training since the start of July and Azpilicueta is in line to join up with his new teammates in the coming days.

Simeone’s charges then fly out to South Korea for friendly games against a K League XI and Manchester City in July before facing domestic rivals Real Sociedad in Mexico and Sevilla in the USA at the start of August.

