Cesar Azpilicueta reveals Diego Simeone’s role in Atletico Madrid transfer

Cesar Azpilicueta has pinpointed Diego Simeone as crucial in his decision to join Atletico Madrid on a one-year deal.

👕 César Azpilicueta wears the Red & White jersey! Our president, Enrique Cerezo, gave the Spanish international his new kit ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/IXxQ7sMewJ — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 7, 2023

The Spanish veteran confirmed his intention to leave Chelsea, after 11 seasons at the club, including four as Blues captain.

👍 @CesarAzpi passed the medical examination held at @Vithas before signing the contract that makes him a Red & White player. pic.twitter.com/iTPrSEJBCv — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 7, 2023

However, with his role set to reduce in 2023/24, Azpilicueta reached an agreement with the Premier League giants to end his contract early, with 12 months still to run on it.

The 33-year-old will add experience to Simeone’s squad and he looks tailormade for what the Argentinian will want from his new full back in the next 12 months.

📩 @CesarAzpi tiene un mensaje para ti 👊 pic.twitter.com/IxWlm4gGy5 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 7, 2023

Azpilicueta spoke of his delight at returning to Spain, after leaving Osasuna for Marseille in 2010, before moving to Chelsea in 2012.

👕 @CesarAzpi portará el dorsal 3️⃣ en su espalda 🤩 🛍 ¡Ya puedes conseguir su camiseta en nuestras tiendas oficiales de la Comunidad de Madrid! 😃 📍 Conoce aquí tu establecimiento más cercano ➡ https://t.co/O2nyT5cKxw pic.twitter.com/ehauo3JWYK — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 7, 2023

“I’m very happy to be here, thanks everyone who made my arrival possible. My first few hours have been great and I’m looking forward to getting started,” he said.

¡De profesión: defensa! 🔐 Nuestra leyenda Luiz Pereira dio la bienvenida al @Atleti a @CesarAzpi, cuya presentación como nuevo jugador rojiblanco tuvo lugar este viernes en el Cívitas @Metropolitano. pic.twitter.com/CmwdG0VHVw — Leyendas Atlético de Madrid (@AtletiLeyendas) July 7, 2023

“When I spoke with Simeone I felt it was the best move for me to come to Atletico.”

“I’m a player who never demands to play in a position, I come to help with my experience to achieve the objectives. When I play in different positions I always try to keep improving and I will do that until the last day of my career.”

☺️ Quédate con quien te mire como @CesarAzpi a la historia rojiblanca en #TerritorioAtleti 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TIpU2MeSUJ — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 7, 2023

Atletico are back in preseason training since the start of July and Azpilicueta is in line to join up with his new teammates in the coming days.

🤵🏼‍♂️ 𝐸𝑙𝑒𝑔𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑎 𝑦 𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑜́𝑛 𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑜 𝑦 𝑓𝑢𝑒𝑟𝑎 𝑑𝑒𝑙 𝑐𝑒́𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑑 ✨ pic.twitter.com/wWD9LIyiID — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 7, 2023

Simeone’s charges then fly out to South Korea for friendly games against a K League XI and Manchester City in July before facing domestic rivals Real Sociedad in Mexico and Sevilla in the USA at the start of August.

Images via Atletico Madrid CF on Twitter