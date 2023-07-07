Brazilian President Lula de Silva less than impressed with Carlo Ancelotti as new Selecao boss

President of the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) Ednaldo Rodrigues told the media in recent months that Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti manager was the favourite to take over the Brazil job, not only amongst the press but amongst the Brazilian people. However the President of Brazil isn’t quite so sure about Ancelotti’s credentials.

Incumbent Head of State Lula de Silva commented on Ancelotti’s appointment, and seemed unimpressed by it.

“He was never Italy’s coach. Why doesn’t he solve Italy’s problems, they didn’t even play in the last World Cup?”

During the interview with SBT, as carried by Relevo, Lula explained that he was more keen on Fernando Diniz, who has been appointed as the interim manager while Ancelotti sees out his contract with Real Madrid. He praised Diniz’s creativity and personality, and said that he would make the most of his chance.

He also said he thought Brazil’s struggles in recent major tournaments were down to a lack of quality in the team rather than the coaching.

“The problem is not Diniz; the problem is that we don’t have the quality of players that we had in other times.”

Ancelotti, as Real Madrid manager, is more than used to his fair share of criticism and people weighing in on his appointment. The Italian is likely to be unfazed by it, and if there is one thing that might help him in Brazil, it is ability to lower the temperature of the situation.