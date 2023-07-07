Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix keen on move but condition threatens to leave deal in limbo

Atletico Madrid want-away Joao Felix may have found a destination that he is keen on this summer, but there is a caveat standing in the way of a potential move.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen on Felix, and in particular new manager Luis Enrique. Diario AS say that this is a prospect that excites Felix, who would be happy to move to Ligue 1, and join compatriots Vitinha, Renato Sanches and Nuno Mendes.

It’s a deal that would work for all parties involved, but the key element holding him back is Neymar Junior. Until the Brazilian leaves, something PSG are working on, they will not sanction a move for Felix as Financial Fair Play closes in on them.

Neymar, 31, has battled injuries persistently over the last few years, and has a mammoth salary at PSG. Currently it seems unlikely any of the major clubs in Europe would be willing to take what was now become a risk for one of the most talented players in the world. As such, Felix’s situation remains in limbo.