Arda Guler explains decision to choose Real Madrid and rules out loan move

Real Madrid presented Arda Guler on Friday as their latest talented teenager to arrive at the club. The 18-year-old siad he was delighted to be at the biggest club in the world.

Guler’s move to Los Blancos was confirmed on Thursday, with the fee being revealed as €20m up front for Fenerbahce, a potential further €10m in bonuses, and 20% of any future sales. Guler wasted no time in travelling to Madrid to sign the papers.

The talented midfielder affirmed that he would not be leaving the club on loan.

“No, I can rule out that possibility. I want to remain on loan.”

“They have told me that I will play, and I feel ready, I come to work hard and give everything I have.”

Guler was also the subject of a very public pursuit from Barcelona, but Real Madrid won the race ultimately.

“There were many offers, but my priority has always been Real Madrid.”