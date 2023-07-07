Arda Guler explains decision to choose Real Madrid and rules out loan move

Real Madrid presented Arda Guler on Friday as their latest talented teenager to arrive at the club. The 18-year-old siad he was delighted to be at the biggest club in the world.
Guler’s move to Los Blancos was confirmed on Thursday, with the fee being revealed as €20m up front for Fenerbahce, a potential further €10m in bonuses, and 20% of any future sales. Guler wasted no time in travelling to Madrid to sign the papers.
The talented midfielder affirmed that he would not be leaving the club on loan.
“No, I can rule out that possibility. I want to remain on loan.”
“They have told me that I will play, and I feel ready, I come to work hard and give everything I have.”
Guler was also the subject of a very public pursuit from Barcelona, but Real Madrid won the race ultimately.
“There were many offers, but my priority has always been Real Madrid.”
Barcelona President Joan Laporta even admitted publicly that they were pursuing Guler, something that he was asked about. Guler was not keen to get into specifics, but once again confirmed he preferred Los Blancos over all other options.
“I repeat that there have been many clubs that have presented their offers. But as soon as Real Madrid appeared, all of the others lost importance.”
Guler’s signing is a major victory for Real Madrid, not just in terms of bringing in one of the most talented teenagers in the world, but in beating Barcelona to his signature. Florentino Perez will no doubt see it as asserting their place at the summit of world football, and following on from Jude Bellingham, the place where the best young players want to go when they have a variety of options.