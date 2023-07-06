Real Madrid tell promising youngster to leave club for good of development

Real Madrid are nothing if not ruthless in the transfer market, as Sergio Ramos can attest to, and they hae not lacked honesty with three of their most talented youngsters.

According to multiple reports, Real Madrid Castilla star Sergio Arribas has offers both in Spain, most notably from Girona, and abroad, in particular Borussia Dortmund are interested.

Goal say that Los Blancos have told Arribas that he has reached the end of his cycle at the club, and the best thing for him this summer would be a departure – although it is not known if they will try to maintain control over his future.

The same is the case for midfielder Carlos Dotor and Alvaro Martin, who are also expected to leave.

Real Madrid are not flush for options in attack currently, with Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior and Joselu Mato the sum total of their forwards currently, so the fact that Arribas has been told to leave signals that either the club or Carlo Ancelotti do not feel he is a the required level even to compete for fringe minutes. Either that, or they expect more competition to arrive.

Amid reports that they will make a move for Arda Guler too, there is a chance the two are connected.