Real Betis announce former Premier League forward as first summer signing

It has been a productive week for Real Betis. After announcing that Manuel Pellegrini has signed a new three-year contract to remain as the club’s head coach, they have also finalised their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Ayoze Perez is that man. The 29-year-old signs as a free agent after leaving Leicester City following the expiration of his contract at the recently-relegated Premier League side. He has penned a four-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Ayoze spent the second half of last season on loan at Betis. Scoring four goals in 21 appearances, he became a popular figure among players, staff and supporters. He was offered the chance to extend his stay earlier this summer, and given that remaining at the club was his priority, he has dually taken it.

Real Betis will require further reinforcements this summer, as Pellegrini and his side look to challenge for the Champions League places next season.