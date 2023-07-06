Rayo Vallecano confirm defender as first signing of the transfer window

Rayo Vallecano have confirmed their first signing of the summer, with the arrival of Aridane Hernandez. He has put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

The 34-year-old central defender arrives on a free from Osasuna, where he has spent the last five seasons, racking up 152 appearances, 4 goals and 3 assists. Last season he appeared 31, times, 26 of which were stars. While Aridane started off on the bench, by the end of the season, he was starting for Jagoba Arrasate.

Alejandro Catena joined Osasuna from Rayo this summer, also on a free, and it appears Aridane will slot straight into the gap left by Catena, solving a major exit, at least in the short-term.

They are however different defenders. Catena is good in the air like Aridane, but is much more adept with the ball at his feet, and was often trusted to initiate attacks under Andoni Iraola. Whether new manager Francisco requires Rayo to build in the same way is yet to be determined, but Aridane will bring perhaps a stronger and more battling presence to the Rayo backline compared to the composure of Catena.