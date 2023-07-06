Paris Saint-Germain and former Sevilla goalkeeper leaves intensive care following horse accident

Former Sevilla, Real Mallorca and current Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has left the intensive care unit after over a month of treatment.

Rico was in Andalusia after being given some time off by PSG, and was involved in a horse-riding accident, leading to severe head trauma. He underwent surgery immediately after being air-lifted to a hospital in Seville, and had been in the intensive care unit since.

However he has finally been declared stable enough to leave the ICU and move onto a ward, as per Cadena SER. They go on to detail that Rico is now in a position where he is able to stand up again, and can begin the rehabilitation phase, a major development given his life was hanging in the balance some weeks ago.

The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan art Mallorca, and came through the academy to reach the first team at Sevilla. He has also had a spell at Fulham before reaching PSG.