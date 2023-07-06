Marco Asensio pens three-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Marco Asensio, after he became a free agent following his departure from Real Madrid.

Asensio brought to an end his eight-year spell at the club, including a loan to Espanyol, when he turned down Real Madrid’s renewal offer. His new contract with PSG will keep him at the Parc des Princes for the next three years.

Winning three Champions Leagues and three Ligas, Asensio appeared 289 times for Los Blancos, in which he scored 61 goals and 29 assists.

Arriving at a ‘new-look’ PSG side, he called it a privilege to be a part of the Parisian club. Asensio will be under the orders of former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique who was announced yesterday.

The pair shared a decent relationship at La Roja, with ‘Lucho’ employing Asensio as a false nine at times. He was a regular in the Spain squad while Luis Enrique was in charge.