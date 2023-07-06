Las Palmas transfer window analysis – what have Las Palmas done and what do they need to do?

In: Javi Munoz (Eibar), Sandro Ramirez (Huesca), Christian Herrera (Ibiza)

Loan returns: Oscar Pinchi (Mirandes), Unai Veiga (Unionistas)

Out: Marvin Park (Real Madrid Castilla), Vitolo (Atletico Madrid), Loren Moron (Real Betis), Alvaro Jimenez (Cadiz), Joel del Pino, Sidnei, Oscar Clemente, Florin Andone and Wilfried Kaptoum (free)

Summary so far: Las Palmas had the best defence in Segunda last year, which tells you that former Barcelona coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta perhaps prioritised nice football and possession, but above all control. Going up a division means they will likely lose that much more often, and they will need some pieces in order to offset that.

Sandro Ramirez was their joint-top scorer last season, with just seven goals, and his deal has been made permanent. His La Liga experience, hard running and power will be useful. Christian Herrera adds depth up front, while Javi Munoz is a useful creative in the middle.

Yet the exits list currently looks far more significant. A total of nine players left, and while none are irreplaceable, that sort exodus needs some serious addressing.

Key Need: It’s the age old conundrum of just how much of Las Palmas’ resources should they dedicate to the number 9 position. It’s true that Joselu Mato hit at least 14 goals for Alaves and Espanyol in the last two seasons, and both still went down. Yet with their current options up front, and bearing in mind Las Palmas only managed 49 goals from 42 games in Segunda, they probably do need someone to come in and give them goal threat.

Jonathan Viera, Alberto Moleiro and Enzo Loiodice perhaps make an argument that midfield is their strongest position. The former two in particular are creative and will make chances, but they need someone with them to finish those off – sticking with just Sandro and Marc Cardona would be expecting a significant jump forward from them, both aged 27.

Beneath the Surface: Garcia Pimienta’s contract was up this summer, and the best business President Miguel Angel Ramirez has done was renewing his deal with interest from elsewhere. Given the number of exits though, you would assume he signed on with assurances. This squad needs a good deal of recruits to at the very least allow Garcia Pimienta some options next season.

Perhaps where they most need the business is in defence though. Alex Garcia, Eric Curbelo and Saul Coco did well last season, but La Liga-worn leader in the middle wouldn’t go a miss. In particular the full-back areas, on-loan Real Madrid winger Marvin Park was often used at right-back, as was another former winger in Alvaro Lemos, while Sergi Cardona had the left-back position locked down. Las Palmas will be asked to do more defending this season though, and as Espanyol found out in cruel fashion, you need to be able to rely on your full-backs to defend effectively. While it might not be the most glamorous signing you can make, neglecting the position is done at your own peril.