LaLiga forced to delay implementation of semi-automatic offside system until 2024-25 season

Having previously been given the go-ahead to install the semi-automatic offside system from this season in its league, LaLiga have now been forced to delay its implementation due to complications.

As reported by Diario AS, LaLiga and the RFEF had hoped to have the system ready for the beginning of the new Spanish football season on the 11th of August. It had been successful during the 2022 World Cup, as well as the Spanish Super Cup, and both authorities were keen to have in installed for LaLiga EA Sports and LaLiga Hypermotion.

However, after the RFEF tried to drum up interest in April for any companies willing to provide the service for Spanish football, Mediapro failed a complaint, which has still yet to be resolved.

As a result, the system would now be ready by the 11th of August, so it will be instead be installed for the start of the 2024-25 season. LaLiga will also remain with Hawk-Eye for this campaign, the company that currently provides their VAR system.

Many people, LaLiga included, believe that the semi-automatic offside system will improve the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in football. However, Spanish football will have to do without it for the time being.