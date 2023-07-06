Joao Felix stripped of Atletico Madrid number as Portuguese’s future remains far from certain

On Friday, the Atletico Madrid squad will return for the beginning of their pre-season training. They will do so with four new additions: Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu, Cesar Azpilicueta and Santiago Mourino.

Players returning to the club from loan spells will also be back, the most high-profile being Joao Felix. The Portuguese spent the second part of last season at Chelsea, having fallen out with Diego Simeone.

Chelsea decided against signing Felix, although he is still expected to leave Atletico this summer. The club appear to be preparing for that actuality, as they have taken the number seven shirt off of him, giving it to Antoine Griezmann.

💣🚨| OFFICIAL: Antoine Griezmann gets his number 7 kit back! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/V2bAeCn10d — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 6, 2023

Griezmann adorned the number during his first spell at Los Colchoneros, and he has now been reunited with it, having worn eight last season.

It is not yet known what number Felix will have at Atletico Madrid, although it may not matter if he does indeed leave the club in the next few weeks.