Gerard Pique confirms Barcelona do not owe him money following retirement

Retired Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has confirmed that he has settled his deal with the club, and in contrast to many of those that were put on extended and increased long-term deals, is no longer owed any money by the club.

Pique spoke at length to Cadena SER about life after retirement, confiming that he did not miss football at all, and was completely satisfied with his decision to leave the game last November.

"When I go away, I understand people express what they want. I've always liked being whistled. The worst in life is indifference. That you go somewhere and people don't know anything. As long as they react…" "This is part of the show." – Gerard Pique (Cadena SER) #Barca pic.twitter.com/vvVAaXRRgD — Football España (@footballespana_) July 6, 2023

It has been a period of flux for Pique, who ended his relationship with Shakira which had been over a decade in duration and brought them two children, before quitting football in November.

Barcelona agreed to mutually terminate his deal, but it appears that it didn’t cost them a thing.

“The day I left the club, I left everything settled. They don’t owe me anything. I wouldn’t say I’ve foregone anything either. It’s true that I was signed for the last year and a half and it was a significant amount, but I didn’t play either and the it was my decision to leave. There was no point in asking him for anything. I got what I deserved while I played.”

Pique has accumulated so much wealth that it likely won’t impact him too much, but his attitude is unusual for many people. There is a strong chance that he gave up in excess of at least €12m, probably more, which few would be willing to give up because they don’t feel they have earned it.

No doubt the depth of feeling he has for Barcelona played its part, as well as perhaps the political significance of the move. It is thought that Pique may attempt a run at the club presidency at some stage, and his move will play well with members.