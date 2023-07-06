Barcelona meet with agent of right-back target, groundwork laid for possible summer move

On Thursday, Xavi Hernandez confirmed that he wants Barcelona to sign a new right-back this summer. Currently, there is no natural option in his squad, with Jules Kounde having been forced to play there for much of last season.

However, signing one this summer will be available due to their well-known financial struggles. One option that could be available to them is Ivan Fresneda, who is likely to leave Real Valladolid following their relegation from LaLiga.

Fresneda has a €20m release clause in his contract, although Barcelona hope to sign him for half that. Deco has been laying the groundwork for a possible deal, and the Portuguese met with Fresneda’s representatives on Thursday, as per MD.

Barcelona have not yet begun negotiations with Real Valladolid, and they are unlikely to start in the immediate future, as the LaLiga champions will need to sell players in order to be able to register Fresneda this summer.

It will certainly be a difficult deal for Barcelona to pull off, but if they can, it would be a fantastic piece of business, as they look to finally solve their issues at right-back.