Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez highlights two position he wants strengthened this summer

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that he wants two positions in particular to be strengthened before the transfer window ends, ahead of next season.

One of them Xavi had already been very clear about previously, shortly after the season ended, was the pivot position. With Sergio Busquets on his way out, Xavi called bringing in an alternative his number one priority for the summer.

So far Ilkay Gundogan has arrived, who can play in that position, as well as Inigo Martinez, but while speaking at the opening of his summer camp, Xavi was clear that he did not feel that it had been resolved. He was asked if Andreas Christensen, who he has previously called a midfielder playing at the back, could take on that role.

“We have a lot of options but they are not natura, Eric, Frenkie, but they are not natural players for that position. We don’t have to reinforce there.”

Nico Gonzalez was at one time tipped to become a first-team replacement for Busquets, but Xavi was non-committal on his future.

“He comes back from the loan, the preseason will start and then we will decide, because the preseason is an important phase for coaches and players”

In terms of the other main priority for Barcelona, it seems obvious that the right-back spot has no natural pretender, even if Jules Kounde has reportedly agreed to play there next season if needs be.

“We will see how far we can get [in terms of resources]. We would like to strengthen ourselves there, but we depend on the market and ‘fair play’. We would be excited to reinforce the position.”

Julian Araujo and Sergi Roberto are the only other alternatives at the position currently, but neither are considered a permanent solution.

While neither of these comments come as a major surprise for most, the act of voicing these needs raises the pressure on both President Joan Laporta and the technical staff in order to get those deals done. Without the signings, it provides Xavi with a simple explanation if they are not successful.