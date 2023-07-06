Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez demands signings – ‘We need more reinforcements’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has said that there is no lying to the fans – the Blaugrana need further signings to keep competing at the highest level.

The title-winning side lost Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Samuel Umtiti earlier in the summer, and have brough in Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez. However Xavi Hernandez told the media at the presentation of his football camp that they were still need more signings.

“We’re still missing pieces, we can’t fool the fans. I think we can strengthen more, but the technical staff are working very hard, the president is doing a very good job.”

“We must strengthen ourselves, the president knows that, Mateu [Alemany] knows that, we must not deceive anyone. The market will be long, it’s open until the 31st of August, and we need to be as competitive as possible.”

Xavi received many of the signings that he asked for last summer, including Andreas Christensen and Robert Lewandowski, two of whom were lynchpins in their first La Liga title in four years.

Expectations are likely to be raised this coming season off the back of that success too though, with the Blaugrana now being asked to compete in Europe too.