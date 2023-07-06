Barcelona make executive decision to target LaLiga midfielder as their priority transfer target

It has been a busy start to the summer transfer window for Barcelona, with Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez having already been signed to bolster the options in Xavi Hernandez’s squad.

They won’t be the last arrivals at Barcelona this summer, with other areas needing to be addressed before the start of next season, the most important of which being to sign a new pivot.

Following Sergio Busquets’ departure earlier this summer, Barcelona have been left without a natural pivot, so signing a new one is absolutely essential. However, they have already missed out on their top targets, being Martin Zubimendi, Joshua Kimmich and Marcelo Brozovic.

They have recently moved on to Oriol Romeu, and Toni Juanmarti has now reported that Barcelona have made the executive decision to make a move for the 31-year-old.

Hoy hubo cumbre en la CE entre staff, dir. deportiva y miembros de la cúpula para analizar la situación. Se ha acordado ir a por Oriol Romeu. No generaba consenso total, pero se procederá. Veremos si se paga la cláusula, se logra rebajar el precio (difícil)… o ninguna de las 2 — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) July 6, 2023

Romeu’s release clause at Girona is believed to be €8m, so it is an economic deal for Barcelona, who cannot spend big due to their poor financial situation. It remains to be seen whether they can secure a deal for Romeu.