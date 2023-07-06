Barcelona have 24 hours to finalise Vitor Roque deal as three clubs look to hijack transfer

Barcelona have had a busy start to the summer transfer window, with Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez having already been confirmed as first team signings.

There will be further arrivals this summer, and the latest could well be Vitor Roque. A deal has been all-but completed between Barcelona and Athletico Paranaense, which is likely to see the 18-year-old join in January.

A deal has yet to be officially finalised, with Barcelona still to send documents for Paranaense to sign. This has frustrated the Brazilian side, who have given the LaLiga champions 24 hours to send these through, as per MD.

If they fail to do so, Paranaense will begin discussions with other clubs interested in signing Roque. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain are all keen to hijack Barcelona’s deal, which had looked airtight.

Barcelona will be very wary of missing out on Roque, as all three clubs can offer much better packages than them due to their financial struggles. They will surely look to complete the deal as soon as possible.