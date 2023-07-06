Atletico Madrid finalise second signing of the day with Uruguayan youngster joining on five-year deal

It has been a very busy week for Atletico Madrid. Having completed the signings of Javi Galan and Caglar Soyuncu on Monday and Wednesday respectively, they announced that Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta had joined the club on Thursday.

Los Colchoneros have not stopped there, making their second signing of the day in Santiago Mourino. The 21-year-old has officially joined from Racing Club de Montevideo in his homeland, penning a five-year contract.

🇺🇾 ¡@santimou20 es nuevo futbolista rojiblanco! 🔴⚪ 🖊 El prometedor defensa uruguayo ha firmado por cinco campañas con nuestro club. ➡ https://t.co/eGZevKxCsO 👋 ¡#BienvenidoMouriño! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/kSA0mdvavG — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 6, 2023

A deal had been agreed last month between all parties, although it has only been finalised now. Nevertheless, the young Uruguayan defender has now joined Atletico, and he is expected to be part of Diego Simeone’s squad for the beginning of pre-season, which starts on Friday.

Mourino will be given the chance to impress his new head coach, which could land him a space in Atletico’s first team squad for next season. Conversely, he could also be sent out on loan in search of regular first team football.

Atletico Madrid have had several Uruguayans be success stories at the club, namely Diego Forlan, Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez. Mourino will hope to join those illustrious names, having now started his career at the club.