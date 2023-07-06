Aston Villa to announce signing of Villarreal star for €38m early next week – report

Villarreal have had a very lively start to their summer transfer window, with numerous deals having been completed for incomings and outgoings.

It is the latter that has taken on great focus, with several high-profile players having left, or been linked with a move away. Nicolas Jackson is the first of those that has departed, joining Chelsea in a deal worth €37m.

The latest big name to leave Villarreal this summer will be Pau Torres. Aston Villa recently agreed a €38m deal to sign the Spanish international, who will link up with former head coach Unai Emery.

There has been little developments surrounding the transfer over the last few days, but it is not in any danger. MD have reported that it could be completed as early as next week, possibly Monday or Tuesday.

Torres’ new contract has already been drawn up, and he is expected to put pen to paper in the very near future. It will see Villarreal lose another important player, although they will have funds available to replace him.