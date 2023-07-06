Arda Guler’s Real Madrid number revealed, iconic number is still available for possible new signing

On Thursday, Real Madrid announced the signing of Arda Guler, having paid Fenerbahce up to €30m in order to sign the Turkish teenage sensation from underneath Barcelona’s noses.

Guler will not leave on loan this summer, and will instead remain with Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. As per Diario AS, the 18-year-old will wear the number 24 shirt for his first season at Real Madrid.

Guler taking 24 has meant that the number nine is still available at Real Madrid, which could suggest that Florentino Perez will look to sign a new star striker. That could be Kylian Mbappe, who PSG will look to sell this summer if he doesn’t sign a new contract.

There has been further numbered revealed, with the new number of Jesus Vallejo being 25. The Spaniard had worn five last season, but he gave it up this summer in order for Jude Bellingham to adorn it.

There have already been five new signings at Real Madrid this summer, but given that nine has not yet been taken by anyone, it could be that this number reaches six over the next few weeks.