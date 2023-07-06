Arda Guler could inherit iconic number from 2024-25 season as Real Madrid veteran makes promise to new signing

On Thursday, Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Arda Guler from Fenerbahce, having pipped Barcelona to the signature of the Turkish teenage sensation.

The 18-year-old will join up with Carlo Ancelotti’s squad when their pre-season preparations begin in the near future. He will play an important role for Los Blancos during the 2023-24 campaign, as he looks to make a flying start to life at the club.

Guler is expected to take the number 24 jersey for next season, although he could get his hands on one of Real Madrid’s iconic numbers next summer. According to Volkan Demir, Luka Modric has promised Guler to give him his #10 when he leaves at the end of next season.

Luka Modric’in yaptığı görüşmede Arda’ya “Gelecek sezon yokum, formamı sana devretmek istiyorum” dediğini öğrendim. https://t.co/niCBh5r3mz — Volkan Demir (@albandemir) July 4, 2023

Modric recently signed a one-year contract extension, taking him through to next summer. However, it does appear that next season could be his last as a Real Madrid player, and he wants Guler to carry on his legacy in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid have very high hopes for Guler, who is considered to be one of the best teenagers in world football at this moment in time. Giving him the number 10 would certainly amplify that belief.