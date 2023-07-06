Analysis: Is highly-rated Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders a good fit for Barcelona?

It has been a promising start to the summer transfer window for Barcelona. The LaLiga champions have already added Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez to their ranks ahead of next season, where they will look to do even better than in 2022-23.

With two arrivals already secured, Barcelona are still working on making further additions to Xavi Hernandez’s squad. Signing a new pivot will be absolutely essential, as there is currently no natural successor to Sergio Busquets within the first team setup. On top of this, Xavi also wants to sign a new right-back.

For the former, Oriol Romeu is Barcelona’s top priority, with club officials having decided to press ahead with plans to sign the Girona midfielder, who previously came through the ranks at the La Masia academy.

However, he is unlikely to be their only option, and one of their alternatives could be Tijjani Reijnders. According to Fichajes, Barcelona are interested in signing the 24-year-old, who is off the back of an excellent season with AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie.

Reijnders is a very promising player, and he has shown that especially during the last 12 months. He is an excellent defensive midfielder in terms of passing ability, while he is also effective going forward, as his statistics show.

The problem for Barcelona is regards to Reijnders is identical to an issue that they currently have with Frenkie De Jong. The latter is also a fantastic footballer, and is very capable of playing in defensive midfield. However, he does not work as a single pivot, which is also the case for Reijnders.

Reijnders typically played in defensive midfield last season, although he operated as part of a double pivot in a 4-2-3-1 system, which allowed him to push further forward than he would be able to as a single pivot.

De Jong falls into a very similar category. He is more than suitable to playing in defensive midfield, which he tended to do last season when Barcelona switched into their 3-2-2-3 box formation.

De Jong slotted in alongside Busquets, which he is very capable of doing. However, as a single pivot, he is not suitable, despite claims from a number of people that he can replace Barcelona’s former captain.

Reijnders could very well be an excellent replacement for De Jong if he were to leave this summer, which appears to be extremely unlikely. If that regards, he fits Barcelona very well. However, as a Busquets replacement, he is unlikely to be suitable.

Irrespective, Barcelona may not have to chance to sign Reijnders anyway as he has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan. Alkmaar and Milan are currently in negotiations over a fee, which would suggest that Barcelona will miss out unless they put in a dramatic late bid.