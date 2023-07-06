All the details of Real Madrid’s deal with Arda Guler

Real Madrid look set to beat Barcelona to another young talent, with Turkish talent Arda Guler reportedly agreeing terms with Los Blancos.

As recently as Monday, Barcelona were thought to be in pole position for Guler’s signature, but that changed late on Monday night. Fenerbahce were keen for Guler to remain as the club for another year, something which Barcelona would have allowed, but Guler wants to move immediately.

Late on Monday night, Diario AS say that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez spoke to Guler over the phone, with the teenager asking him merely to pay him more than he would make at Fenerbahce, but that Real Madrid’s offer is set to surpass that of any of the offers that are on the table.

In terms of the deal, the fee is set to be an initial €20m (over his €17.5m release clause), plus around €8m in variables. Guler will sign a six-year deal with Real Madrid, and it is expected to be announced this week, with both sides now reviewing the contracts.

Los Blancos will feel that they have once again demonstrated their prowess in the market, and their ability to secure the signatures of the best young talent in the world. It was a conscious change of strategy a few years ago, and increasingly it appears that the most talented youngsters see Real Madrid as somewhere they can grow and learn, which is an advantage in itself beyond their others.