Veteran duo will be tasked with mentoring Arda Guler at Real Madrid once deal is completed

Arda Guler is set for a move to Real Madrid this summer, with a deal said to be very close to completion. Barcelona had been in pole position to sign the 18-year-old, but it is Los Blancos that have won the race.

Real Madrid and Fenerbahce have now agreed a fee for Guler, and the transfer should be finalised as early as Thursday. He will remain as part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for next season, where he will provide competition for Rodrygo on the right wing.

According to Yagız Sabuncuoglu, Guler met with both Ancelotti and Florentino Perez during the transfer process, and these meetings had a significant influence on the teenager’s decision to join Real Madrid over Barcelona.

The report also states that upon arrival at Real Madrid, Guler will be mentored by Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, the club’s experienced midfield duo.

It terms of his development, there won’t be many better players in world football that Guler will be able to continue progressing under. For Real Madrid, it will only be a good thing, for both now and the future.