Veteran duo may exit as Sevilla propose swap deal for French playmaker

Sevilla are yet to get going in the transfer market, with Monchi replacement and new Sporting Director Victor Orta only through the door a few weeks ago. However with plenty of work ahead, it would be no surprise if moves started to trickle through, other than the permanent signing of Loic Bade and the free transfer of Adria Pedrosa.

As per Footmercato in France, Sevilla have offered €8m plus right-back Gonzalo Montiel for Olympique Lyon playmaker Romain Faivre. The latter is valued at €15m, but Sevilla appear happy to move on from Montiel, who is accused of sexual assault.

As much as Sevilla fans will be keen to see additions, the club will be just as focused on exits, with a squad that numbers more than 30 currently. Fernando Reges will not be one of the players they want to see out the door though. Diario AS have carried a report from Globo in Brazil, which say that Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli are interested in offering some of their riches to the 35-year-old playmaker.

Sevilla are more open to an exit for Argentine veteran Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez. He is keen to see out the final year of his contract, but the club are willing to listen to offers for him, this too reported by Diario AS.

Faivre’s arrival would have to be accompanied by exits, like that of Gomez, as their squad is already well-equipped with wider playmakers who drift inside. Fernando remains a key element of the Sevilla midfield, and while it is definitely time they arranged a replacement for him, his absence is still felt keenly.